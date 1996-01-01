Which highly communicable disease is considered a global health issue?
A
Scurvy
B
Tuberculosis
C
Osteoporosis
D
Hemophilia
Verified step by step guidance
Step 1: Understand the term 'highly communicable disease' — it refers to diseases that can easily spread from one person to another, often through airborne particles, direct contact, or bodily fluids.
Step 2: Review each option to determine if it is communicable or non-communicable: Scurvy is caused by vitamin C deficiency (non-communicable), Osteoporosis is a bone density disorder (non-communicable), Hemophilia is a genetic bleeding disorder (non-communicable), and Tuberculosis is caused by the bacterium Mycobacterium tuberculosis and spreads through the air (communicable).
Step 3: Recognize that Tuberculosis is a major global health issue because it is highly contagious and affects millions worldwide, making it a priority for public health interventions.
Step 4: Conclude that among the given options, Tuberculosis is the only highly communicable disease and is considered a global health concern.
Step 5: Remember that understanding the mode of transmission and impact on public health helps identify diseases that are global health issues.
