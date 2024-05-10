Choose the true statement(s) about therapeutic index (TI). Select all that apply. (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)

a. A drug with a high therapeutic index would be effective above the dose at which it is potentially toxic.

b. A narrow TI is preferable.

c. A drug for which the maximum safe dose is close to the minimum effective dose would have a high TI.

d. It is one measure of a drug’s general safety.

e. A drug that is not selectively toxic would most likely have a high TI.