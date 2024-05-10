11. Controlling Microbial Growth
Chemicals Used to Control Microbial Growth
4:16 minutes
Problem 15.7a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Choose the true statement(s) about therapeutic index (TI). Select all that apply. (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. A drug with a high therapeutic index would be effective above the dose at which it is potentially toxic.
b. A narrow TI is preferable.
c. A drug for which the maximum safe dose is close to the minimum effective dose would have a high TI.
d. It is one measure of a drug’s general safety.
e. A drug that is not selectively toxic would most likely have a high TI.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:4m
Play a video:
13
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice