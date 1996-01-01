Which of the following is NOT a standard practice for managing a patient with chickenpox?
A
Isolating the patient to prevent spread of infection
B
Administering antiviral medication if indicated
C
Providing supportive care to relieve symptoms
D
Prescribing antibiotics to treat the viral infection
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the nature of chickenpox, which is a viral infection caused by the varicella-zoster virus. This means that treatment focuses on managing viral symptoms and preventing spread, rather than treating bacterial infections.
Step 2: Review standard practices for managing chickenpox, which include isolating the patient to prevent transmission, administering antiviral medications if indicated (especially in severe cases or high-risk patients), and providing supportive care such as fever reducers and soothing skin treatments.
Step 3: Recognize that antibiotics are used to treat bacterial infections, not viral infections like chickenpox. Therefore, prescribing antibiotics is not a standard practice unless there is a secondary bacterial infection.
Step 4: Compare each option given in the problem to these standard practices to identify which one does not fit the typical management of chickenpox.
Step 5: Conclude that the option involving prescribing antibiotics to treat the viral infection is NOT a standard practice for managing chickenpox, as antibiotics do not target viruses.
