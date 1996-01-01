Which type of culture media is designed to support the growth of a wide variety of microorganisms?
A
Enrichment media
B
Differential media
C
General-purpose media
D
Selective media
1
Understand the purpose of different types of culture media used in microbiology to grow microorganisms.
Enrichment media are designed to favor the growth of particular microorganisms by providing specific nutrients or conditions, but they are not meant for a wide variety of microbes.
Selective media contain agents that inhibit the growth of certain microbes while allowing others to grow, thus selecting for specific types.
Differential media allow the differentiation of microorganisms based on their biological characteristics, often through color changes or other visible reactions.
General-purpose media, also known as nutrient media, are formulated to support the growth of a broad range of non-fastidious microorganisms, making them suitable for cultivating a wide variety of microbes.
