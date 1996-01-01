Which of the following is NOT a mechanism used by pathogens for avoiding or surviving phagocytosis?
A
Secretion of enzymes that destroy phagolysosomes
B
Inducing apoptosis in phagocytic cells
C
Production of capsules to inhibit phagocyte attachment
D
Enhancing opsonization by host antibodies
1
Understand the role of phagocytosis in the immune system: Phagocytosis is a process where phagocytic cells (like macrophages and neutrophils) engulf and destroy pathogens to protect the host.
Identify common mechanisms pathogens use to avoid or survive phagocytosis, such as: secretion of enzymes that destroy phagolysosomes, inducing apoptosis in phagocytic cells, and producing capsules that inhibit phagocyte attachment.
Recognize that enhancing opsonization by host antibodies actually promotes phagocytosis, because opsonization tags pathogens for easier recognition and ingestion by phagocytes.
Compare each option to determine which one does NOT help pathogens avoid or survive phagocytosis. Since enhancing opsonization aids the immune response, it is not a mechanism of evasion.
Conclude that the correct answer is the option that describes a process that facilitates phagocytosis rather than inhibits it, which is 'Enhancing opsonization by host antibodies.'
