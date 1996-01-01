Which beneficial effect do fungi have on blue cheese?
A
They increase the vitamin C content of the cheese.
B
They contribute to the characteristic flavor and texture by producing enzymes that break down fats and proteins.
C
They make the cheese lactose-free by completely removing lactose.
D
They prevent the growth of all bacteria, making the cheese completely sterile.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of fungi in blue cheese production: Fungi, specifically molds like Penicillium species, are intentionally introduced to develop the cheese's unique characteristics.
Recognize that fungi produce enzymes such as lipases and proteases, which break down fats and proteins in the cheese matrix.
Know that the enzymatic breakdown leads to the development of distinct flavors and textures typical of blue cheese, such as its sharp taste and creamy consistency.
Eliminate incorrect options by considering that fungi do not increase vitamin C content, do not completely remove lactose to make the cheese lactose-free, and do not sterilize the cheese by preventing all bacterial growth.
Conclude that the beneficial effect of fungi in blue cheese is their contribution to flavor and texture through enzymatic activity on fats and proteins.
