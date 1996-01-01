Which of the following is an effective way to prevent the spread of antibiotic resistance?
A
Completing the full course of prescribed antibiotics
B
Taking antibiotics without a prescription
C
Sharing leftover antibiotics with others
D
Using antibiotics to treat viral infections
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that antibiotic resistance occurs when bacteria evolve mechanisms to survive exposure to antibiotics, making infections harder to treat.
Recognize that improper use of antibiotics, such as taking them without prescription, sharing leftover antibiotics, or using them for viral infections, promotes resistance by exposing bacteria to suboptimal drug levels or unnecessary antibiotics.
Identify that completing the full course of prescribed antibiotics ensures that all the bacteria causing the infection are effectively killed, reducing the chance that resistant bacteria survive and multiply.
Note that stopping antibiotics early or using them incorrectly can leave behind resistant bacteria, which can then spread and cause resistant infections.
Conclude that the most effective way to prevent the spread of antibiotic resistance is to follow medical advice and complete the full prescribed antibiotic course.
