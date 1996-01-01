Which of the following is NOT one of the three main mechanisms by which fungi become antibiotic-resistant?
A
Enzymatic degradation of the antibiotic
B
Increased production of bacterial endospores
C
Efflux of the antibiotic out of the cell
D
Alteration of the antibiotic target site
Step 1: Understand the context of antibiotic resistance in fungi. Fungi can develop resistance to antibiotics through specific mechanisms that reduce the effectiveness of the drug.
Step 2: Identify the common mechanisms by which fungi become antibiotic-resistant. These typically include enzymatic degradation of the antibiotic, efflux of the antibiotic out of the cell, and alteration of the antibiotic target site.
Step 3: Analyze each option given in the problem. Enzymatic degradation involves fungi producing enzymes that break down the antibiotic molecule, rendering it ineffective.
Step 4: Efflux of the antibiotic refers to the active transport of the antibiotic out of the fungal cell, lowering its intracellular concentration and thus its effectiveness.
Step 5: Alteration of the antibiotic target site means the fungi modify the molecular target of the antibiotic so that the drug can no longer bind effectively. Increased production of bacterial endospores is not a mechanism used by fungi, as endospores are a bacterial survival strategy, not a fungal one.
