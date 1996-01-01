Which of the following is the most common nosocomial infection found in patients admitted to the hospital?
A
Urinary tract infection
B
Surgical site infection
C
Pneumonia
D
Bloodstream infection
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the term 'nosocomial infection' — it refers to infections that patients acquire during their stay in a hospital or healthcare facility, which were not present or incubating at the time of admission.
Step 2: Review common types of nosocomial infections, which typically include urinary tract infections (UTIs), surgical site infections, pneumonia, and bloodstream infections.
Step 3: Consider the frequency and risk factors associated with each type. For example, urinary tract infections are often linked to catheter use, which is common in hospitalized patients.
Step 4: Analyze epidemiological data or studies that report the incidence rates of these infections in hospital settings to identify which is most prevalent.
Step 5: Conclude that urinary tract infections are the most common nosocomial infection because they occur frequently due to invasive devices like urinary catheters, making them the leading cause among the options provided.
