Which term describes an inanimate object that harbors and transmits a pathogen?
A
Fomite
B
Reservoir
C
Vector
D
Host
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definitions of the key terms: A 'reservoir' is a living organism or environment where a pathogen normally lives and multiplies; a 'vector' is a living organism, often an arthropod, that transmits a pathogen from one host to another; a 'host' is an organism that harbors the pathogen and may suffer from the disease.
Recognize that the question asks for an inanimate object, which means it is not a living organism.
Recall that a 'fomite' is a non-living object or surface that can carry and transmit infectious agents, such as doorknobs, utensils, or medical instruments.
Compare the options and eliminate those that refer to living organisms (reservoir, vector, host), leaving 'fomite' as the term that fits the description of an inanimate object transmitting pathogens.
Conclude that the correct term for an inanimate object that harbors and transmits a pathogen is 'fomite'.
