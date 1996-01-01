Why is it important to avoid contamination when subculturing microorganisms to a slant in microbiology?
A
To increase the growth rate of the microorganism
B
To make the medium more nutrient-rich
C
To prevent the slant medium from drying out
D
To ensure that only the intended microorganism is grown and studied
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of subculturing microorganisms: it is done to transfer a specific microorganism from one culture medium to another to maintain a pure culture for study or further experimentation.
Recognize what contamination means in this context: contamination occurs when unwanted microorganisms are introduced into the culture, which can interfere with the growth and characteristics of the intended microorganism.
Consider the consequences of contamination: if other microorganisms grow alongside the intended one, it becomes impossible to study the pure characteristics, behavior, or responses of the target microorganism accurately.
Relate this to the importance of maintaining a pure culture: avoiding contamination ensures that the results of any experiments or observations are valid and specific to the microorganism of interest.
Conclude that the main reason to avoid contamination when subculturing to a slant is to ensure that only the intended microorganism is grown and studied, preserving the integrity of the microbiological work.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Microbiology Channel with a bite sized video explanation from Jason