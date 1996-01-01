Which of the following does NOT describe interactions of mixed microbial communities?
A
Parasitism
B
Mutualism
C
Commensalism
D
Binary fission
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the types of interactions that occur in mixed microbial communities. These include parasitism, mutualism, and commensalism, which describe relationships between different microorganisms living together.
Step 2: Define each interaction: Parasitism is when one organism benefits at the expense of another; Mutualism is when both organisms benefit; Commensalism is when one benefits and the other is neither harmed nor helped.
Step 3: Recognize that binary fission is a method of asexual reproduction in bacteria, not an interaction between different organisms.
Step 4: Compare the options and identify that parasitism, mutualism, and commensalism are all types of microbial interactions, whereas binary fission is a reproductive process.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is the option that does NOT describe an interaction, which is binary fission.
