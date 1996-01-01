Which of the following foods is least likely to support bacterial growth?
A
Raw chicken
B
Cooked rice
C
Sliced bread
D
Honey
1
Step 1: Understand the factors that influence bacterial growth in foods, which include moisture content, nutrient availability, pH, temperature, and presence of antimicrobial substances.
Step 2: Analyze each food option for these factors. Raw chicken and cooked rice have high moisture and nutrients, making them favorable for bacterial growth. Sliced bread has moderate moisture and nutrients, so it can support some bacterial growth.
Step 3: Consider honey, which is known for its low water activity (low moisture), high sugar concentration, and natural antimicrobial properties that inhibit bacterial growth.
Step 4: Recognize that the low water activity and antimicrobial compounds in honey create an environment that is least supportive of bacterial growth compared to the other foods listed.
Step 5: Conclude that honey is the least likely to support bacterial growth due to its unique chemical and physical properties that inhibit microbial proliferation.
