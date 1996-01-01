Which of the following is an oxygen-dependent killing mechanism used by phagocytes?
A
Release of lysozyme
B
Secretion of defensins
C
Production of reactive oxygen species (ROS) such as superoxide anion (O_2^-)
D
Acidification of the phagolysosome
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that phagocytes kill microbes using two main types of mechanisms: oxygen-dependent and oxygen-independent.
Recall that oxygen-independent mechanisms include the release of enzymes like lysozyme and secretion of antimicrobial peptides such as defensins, as well as acidification of the phagolysosome.
Recognize that oxygen-dependent killing involves the production of reactive oxygen species (ROS), which are highly reactive molecules that damage microbial components.
Identify that reactive oxygen species include molecules like superoxide anion (O\_2^-), hydrogen peroxide (H\_2O\_2), and hydroxyl radicals, which are generated during the respiratory burst in phagocytes.
Conclude that among the options, the production of reactive oxygen species (ROS) such as superoxide anion (O\_2^-) is the oxygen-dependent killing mechanism used by phagocytes.
