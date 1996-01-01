Which term describes a microbe that grows in a habitat with a high solute concentration?
A
Acidophile
B
Halophile
C
Psychrophile
D
Thermophile
1
Understand the meaning of the term 'solute concentration' in a habitat. A high solute concentration means the environment has a lot of dissolved substances, such as salts or sugars.
Recall the definitions of the given terms: Acidophile refers to microbes that thrive in acidic environments (low pH), Psychrophile refers to microbes that grow best at low temperatures, and Thermophile refers to microbes that prefer high temperatures.
Identify the term that specifically relates to microbes that grow in environments with high salt or solute concentrations. This term is 'Halophile,' which literally means 'salt-loving.'
Recognize that halophiles have adapted to survive and grow in habitats like salt lakes or saline soils where solute concentration is very high.
Conclude that the correct term describing a microbe growing in a habitat with high solute concentration is 'Halophile.'
