A culture that contains only one species of microorganism is called a(n) ____ culture.
A
pure
B
mixed
C
contaminated
D
enriched
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of a culture in microbiology: it is a method of growing microorganisms under controlled conditions.
Recognize that a culture containing only one species of microorganism is specifically referred to as a 'pure culture'.
Differentiate this from other types of cultures: a 'mixed culture' contains two or more known species, a 'contaminated culture' has unwanted microorganisms, and an 'enriched culture' is designed to favor the growth of certain microbes.
Recall that the question asks for the term describing a culture with only one species, which aligns with the definition of a pure culture.
Conclude that the correct term to fill in the blank is 'pure'.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Microbiology Channel with a bite sized video explanation from Jason