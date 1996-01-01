Understand that acne bacteria, primarily Propionibacterium acnes, thrive in the environment of sebaceous glands in the skin.
Recall that sebaceous glands produce sebum, an oily substance that lubricates the skin and hair.
Recognize that sebum contains lipids and fatty acids, which serve as the main nutrient source for acne bacteria.
Note that glucose, keratin, and collagen are not the primary food sources for acne bacteria; keratin and collagen are structural proteins in skin and connective tissue, while glucose is a sugar not specifically targeted by these bacteria in this context.
Conclude that the main food source for acne bacteria is sebum, as it provides the lipids necessary for their growth and proliferation.
