Nongonococcal urethritis is most often caused by which of the following microorganisms?
A
Treponema pallidum
B
Escherichia coli
C
Chlamydia trachomatis
D
Neisseria gonorrhoeae
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the term 'nongonococcal urethritis' (NGU), which refers to inflammation of the urethra not caused by Neisseria gonorrhoeae.
Recall that Neisseria gonorrhoeae is the causative agent of gonorrhea, so if urethritis is nongonococcal, it means it is caused by other microorganisms.
Review common pathogens responsible for NGU; the most frequent cause is Chlamydia trachomatis, a bacterial pathogen known for causing sexually transmitted infections.
Eliminate other options: Treponema pallidum causes syphilis, Escherichia coli is typically associated with urinary tract infections but not primarily NGU, and Neisseria gonorrhoeae causes gonococcal urethritis, not nongonococcal.
Conclude that Chlamydia trachomatis is the microorganism most often responsible for nongonococcal urethritis.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Microbiology Channel with a bite sized video explanation from Jason