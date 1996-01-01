Which of the following scientists is credited with disproving the theory of spontaneous generation through his famous swan-neck flask experiment?
A
Robert Koch
B
Antonie van Leeuwenhoek
C
Joseph Lister
D
Louis Pasteur
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the theory of spontaneous generation, which proposed that living organisms could arise from nonliving matter spontaneously.
Recognize that the swan-neck flask experiment was designed to test this theory by allowing air to enter a flask but preventing microbial contamination from dust particles.
Identify the scientist who conducted this experiment: Louis Pasteur, who used the swan-neck flask to show that sterilized broth remained free of microbial growth unless exposed to contaminated particles.
Note that other scientists listed, such as Robert Koch, Antonie van Leeuwenhoek, and Joseph Lister, made important contributions to microbiology but did not perform this specific experiment.
Conclude that Louis Pasteur is credited with disproving spontaneous generation through his swan-neck flask experiment.
