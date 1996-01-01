Rhizopus hyphae form a mass called a(n) ______ that is observable on moldy bread.
A
sporangium
B
conidium
C
thallus
D
mycelium
Understand the structure of Rhizopus, a common mold: it consists of thread-like filaments called hyphae.
Recognize that when these hyphae grow together and form a visible mass, this structure is called a mycelium.
Differentiate between the options: a sporangium is a spore-producing structure, a conidium is an asexual spore, and a thallus refers to the entire body of some algae or fungi but is less specific here.
Recall that the observable mass of hyphae on moldy bread is specifically called a mycelium.
Therefore, the correct term to fill in the blank is 'mycelium' as it describes the visible network formed by Rhizopus hyphae.
