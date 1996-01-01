Which factor is primarily responsible for the virulence of Vibrio cholerae?
A
Presence of a thick peptidoglycan layer
B
Synthesis of lipopolysaccharide capsule
C
Production of cholera toxin
D
Ability to form endospores
1
Understand that virulence factors are specific traits or molecules produced by a pathogen that enable it to cause disease.
Review the structural and biochemical characteristics of Vibrio cholerae, noting that it is a Gram-negative bacterium with a thin peptidoglycan layer, so a thick peptidoglycan layer is not a key factor.
Recognize that Vibrio cholerae does not produce endospores, so the ability to form endospores is not relevant to its virulence.
Consider the role of the lipopolysaccharide (LPS) capsule; while LPS is part of the outer membrane of Gram-negative bacteria, Vibrio cholerae's virulence is not primarily due to a capsule but rather other factors.
Identify that the primary virulence factor of Vibrio cholerae is the production of cholera toxin, which disrupts ion transport in intestinal cells leading to severe diarrhea, the hallmark of cholera.
