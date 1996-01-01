Mycoplasmal pneumonia is different from pneumococcal pneumonia in that:
A
Mycoplasmal pneumonia is caused by bacteria that lack a cell wall.
B
Mycoplasmal pneumonia typically produces a thick, rust-colored sputum.
C
Mycoplasmal pneumonia is treated effectively with penicillin.
D
Mycoplasmal pneumonia is caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae.
Step 1: Understand the causative agents of both types of pneumonia. Mycoplasmal pneumonia is caused by Mycoplasma pneumoniae, a type of bacteria that is unique because it lacks a cell wall. Pneumococcal pneumonia, on the other hand, is caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae, which has a typical bacterial cell wall.
Step 2: Recognize the significance of the cell wall in bacterial classification and treatment. The absence of a cell wall in Mycoplasma makes it resistant to antibiotics like penicillin, which target cell wall synthesis.
Step 3: Compare the clinical features. Pneumococcal pneumonia often produces thick, rust-colored sputum due to blood in the mucus, whereas Mycoplasmal pneumonia usually causes a milder, atypical pneumonia without this characteristic sputum.
Step 4: Review treatment options. Since Mycoplasma lacks a cell wall, antibiotics that inhibit cell wall synthesis (like penicillin) are ineffective. Instead, treatments typically involve antibiotics that target other bacterial processes, such as protein synthesis inhibitors.
Step 5: Summarize the key difference: Mycoplasmal pneumonia is caused by bacteria without a cell wall, which affects both its clinical presentation and treatment, distinguishing it from pneumococcal pneumonia caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae.
