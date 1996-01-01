Which bacterial fertility factor is responsible for the transfer of genetic material during conjugation?
A
Col factor (colicinogenic factor)
B
F factor (fertility factor)
C
R factor (resistance factor)
D
Ti plasmid (tumor-inducing plasmid)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that bacterial conjugation is a process where genetic material is transferred from one bacterium to another through direct contact.
Identify the role of different plasmids: Col factor produces colicins (toxins), R factor carries antibiotic resistance genes, and Ti plasmid is involved in plant tumor formation.
Recognize that the F factor (fertility factor) is a specific plasmid that enables the formation of a pilus, which is essential for the physical connection between donor and recipient cells during conjugation.
Recall that the F factor contains genes that initiate the transfer of DNA, making it the key element responsible for genetic material transfer in bacterial conjugation.
Conclude that among the options, the F factor is the correct answer because it directly mediates the conjugation process.
