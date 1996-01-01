Bacilli, which are rod-shaped, spore-forming bacteria, are known to cause which of the following diseases?
A
Lyme disease
B
Anthrax
C
Cholera
D
Tuberculosis
Verified step by step guidance
Step 1: Understand the characteristics of Bacilli. Bacilli are rod-shaped bacteria that can form spores, which are resistant structures allowing survival in harsh conditions.
Step 2: Recall common diseases caused by spore-forming Bacilli. Notably, Bacillus anthracis is a spore-forming Bacillus responsible for anthrax.
Step 3: Analyze the disease options given: Lyme disease, Anthrax, Cholera, and Tuberculosis. Lyme disease is caused by Borrelia (a spirochete), Cholera by Vibrio cholerae (a curved rod), and Tuberculosis by Mycobacterium tuberculosis (an acid-fast rod, not a spore-former).
Step 4: Match the disease caused by a spore-forming Bacillus. Anthrax fits this description as it is caused by Bacillus anthracis, a spore-forming rod-shaped bacterium.
Step 5: Conclude that among the options, Anthrax is the disease caused by spore-forming Bacilli.
