in this video we're going to talk about some common themes of all virus genomes. And so regardless of the viral genome type, all viruses must complete two tasks. The first task as they must all recreate their original genome type regardless of what that original genome type was. For example a double stranded RNA virus is going to contain a double stranded RNA genome as its original genome. And so this double stranded RNA virus must recreate the double stranded RNA genome in order for it to replicate properly. Now the second main task that every virus must accomplish is that every virus must make Plus S. S. RNA and recall that Plus S. S. R. N. A. Is the same exact thing as MRNA or messenger RNA as we've talked about it before in our previous lesson videos. And so all of these different viruses must make this PLUS Ss RNA or messenger RNA because the messenger RNA is what can be directly translated into protein. And so all of these viruses, regardless of the viral genome type, must eventually make PLUS S. S. RNA or MRNA. And that is in order for the host cell's ribosomes to synthesize viral proteins. And so what you'll notice up above in this image once again is that regardless of the type of viral genome, all viral genomes must accomplish the task of making PLUS S. S. RNA at some point they must all make plus Ss RNA or messenger RNA at some point in order to synthesize proteins. And so notice that that is a common theme across all of these different types of viral genomes, regardless of the type that they are. And so that's something important to keep in mind. And once again in addition to making Plus S. R. N. A. As a common theme, all of them eventually must recreate their original genome. And we'll talk about the mechanisms of how each of these different types of animal virus genomes is able to replicate as well as synthesized viral proteins as we move forward in our course. But for now this year concludes our common themes of all virus genomes, how they must all recreate their original genome type and how they must all eventually make plus us as RNA or messenger RNA. And so I'll see you all in our next video.

