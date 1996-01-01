Which type of isolation precaution should a nurse implement when admitting a client with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV)?
Protective (reverse) isolation
Droplet precautions only
Contact precautions
Airborne precautions
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the modes of transmission for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). RSV primarily spreads through direct contact with respiratory secretions and contaminated surfaces, rather than through airborne or droplet routes alone.
Step 2: Review the types of isolation precautions: Protective (reverse) isolation is used to protect immunocompromised patients; Airborne precautions are for pathogens transmitted via small airborne particles; Droplet precautions are for pathogens spread by large respiratory droplets; Contact precautions are for infections spread by direct or indirect contact.
Step 3: Since RSV is mainly transmitted by contact with contaminated surfaces or secretions, the most appropriate isolation precaution is Contact precautions to prevent spread via hands or fomites.
Step 4: Contact precautions typically include wearing gloves and gowns when interacting with the patient or their environment, and strict hand hygiene to prevent transmission.
Step 5: Conclude that the nurse should implement Contact precautions when admitting a client with RSV to effectively reduce the risk of spreading the virus.
