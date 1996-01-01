Which of the following lists correctly identifies the three main techniques for identifying microbes?
A
Staining, culturing, and environmental sampling
B
Microscopy, immunological, and nutritional methods
C
Physical, chemical, and ecological methods
D
Morphological, biochemical, and genetic methods
1
Step 1: Understand that identifying microbes involves analyzing their characteristics through various techniques that reveal their structure, function, and genetic makeup.
Step 2: Recognize that morphological methods focus on the shape, size, and physical features of microbes, often using microscopy and staining techniques.
Step 3: Biochemical methods involve testing the metabolic and chemical activities of microbes, such as enzyme production or nutrient utilization.
Step 4: Genetic methods analyze the DNA or RNA of microbes to identify species and relationships, using techniques like PCR and sequencing.
Step 5: Compare the given options and note that the correct list includes morphological, biochemical, and genetic methods because these three cover the main approaches to microbial identification comprehensively.
