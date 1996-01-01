The emergence of infectious diseases can be attributed to all of the following except:
A
Genetic recombination in microbes
B
Strict adherence to vaccination programs
C
Increased human travel and migration
D
Evolution of new strains
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the question, which is about factors contributing to the emergence of infectious diseases. These factors typically involve changes or behaviors that increase the spread or evolution of pathogens.
Step 2: Review each option to determine if it logically contributes to the emergence of infectious diseases. For example, genetic recombination in microbes can create new strains, which can lead to new diseases.
Step 3: Consider increased human travel and migration, which can spread infectious agents to new populations and environments, facilitating disease emergence.
Step 4: Evaluate the evolution of new strains, which directly relates to how pathogens adapt and potentially become more infectious or resistant, contributing to disease emergence.
Step 5: Identify the option that does not contribute to disease emergence. Strict adherence to vaccination programs actually helps prevent the spread of infectious diseases, so it is the exception in this list.
