Which of the following pathogens is most commonly associated with infection from poultry products?
A
Staphylococcus aureus
B
Salmonella enterica
C
Escherichia coli O157:H7
D
Vibrio cholerae
Step 1: Understand the context of the question, which asks about the pathogen most commonly associated with infections from poultry products. Poultry products include chicken, turkey, and other birds used for food.
Step 2: Review the common pathogens listed and their typical sources: Staphylococcus aureus is often linked to food contamination through improper handling; Escherichia coli O157:H7 is commonly associated with undercooked beef and contaminated produce; Vibrio cholerae is primarily linked to contaminated water and seafood.
Step 3: Recognize that Salmonella enterica is a well-known pathogen frequently found in poultry products and is a leading cause of foodborne illness related to poultry consumption.
Step 4: Recall that Salmonella enterica can colonize the intestinal tracts of birds and contaminate meat during processing, making it a common source of infection when poultry is improperly cooked or handled.
Step 5: Conclude that among the options given, Salmonella enterica is the pathogen most commonly associated with infections from poultry products.
