Which microorganism is primarily responsible for causing tuberculosis in humans?
A
Streptococcus pneumoniae
B
Staphylococcus aureus
C
Mycobacterium tuberculosis
D
Escherichia coli
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that tuberculosis (TB) is a specific infectious disease primarily affecting the lungs but can also affect other parts of the body.
Recall that tuberculosis is caused by a particular type of bacterium known for its acid-fast properties and slow growth rate.
Identify the genus and species of the bacterium responsible for tuberculosis, which is characterized by a waxy cell wall containing mycolic acid.
Compare the options given: Streptococcus pneumoniae is known for pneumonia, Staphylococcus aureus for skin infections and other conditions, and Escherichia coli for intestinal and urinary tract infections.
Conclude that the microorganism primarily responsible for causing tuberculosis in humans is Mycobacterium tuberculosis.
