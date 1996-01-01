Bacterial cells are prokaryotic. Unlike a typical eukaryotic cell, they:
A
contain mitochondria for energy production
B
possess membrane-bound organelles
C
lack a membrane-bound nucleus
D
have linear chromosomes
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key difference between prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells: Prokaryotic cells, such as bacterial cells, do not have membrane-bound organelles, while eukaryotic cells do.
Recall that mitochondria are membrane-bound organelles responsible for energy production in eukaryotic cells; bacterial cells do not contain mitochondria but generate energy through their cell membrane.
Recognize that bacterial cells lack a membrane-bound nucleus, meaning their genetic material is not enclosed within a nuclear membrane, unlike eukaryotic cells which have a defined nucleus.
Note that bacterial chromosomes are typically circular, not linear as seen in eukaryotic cells, which is another distinguishing feature.
Conclude that the correct distinguishing feature of bacterial cells compared to eukaryotic cells is that they lack a membrane-bound nucleus.
