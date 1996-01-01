Bacterial cells are prokaryotic. Unlike a typical eukaryotic cell, they __________.
A
contain multiple linear chromosomes
B
have a complex cytoskeleton composed of microtubules
C
lack a membrane-bound nucleus
D
possess membrane-bound organelles such as mitochondria
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the fundamental difference between prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells: Prokaryotic cells, such as bacterial cells, do not have a membrane-bound nucleus, whereas eukaryotic cells do.
Recall that eukaryotic cells typically contain multiple linear chromosomes enclosed within a nucleus, while prokaryotic cells usually have a single circular chromosome located in the nucleoid region without a surrounding membrane.
Recognize that eukaryotic cells have a complex cytoskeleton made of microtubules and other components, but bacterial cells have a simpler cytoskeleton structure that lacks microtubules.
Note that membrane-bound organelles like mitochondria are characteristic of eukaryotic cells and are absent in bacterial cells.
Conclude that the key distinguishing feature of bacterial cells compared to typical eukaryotic cells is that they lack a membrane-bound nucleus.
