Which of the following strategies do prokaryotic cells use to isolate and organize their chemical reactions?
A
Compartmentalization using membrane-bound organelles
B
Segregation of reactions within the endoplasmic reticulum
C
Formation of specialized microcompartments such as carboxysomes
D
Utilization of a nuclear envelope
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that prokaryotic cells lack membrane-bound organelles, which are typical in eukaryotic cells for compartmentalizing reactions.
Recognize that eukaryotic cells use structures like the endoplasmic reticulum and nuclear envelope to segregate and organize chemical reactions, but these are absent in prokaryotes.
Learn that prokaryotes instead form specialized protein-based microcompartments, such as carboxysomes, to isolate specific biochemical processes.
Identify that carboxysomes are microcompartments that encapsulate enzymes involved in carbon fixation, effectively organizing and enhancing metabolic efficiency without membranes.
Conclude that the strategy used by prokaryotes to isolate and organize chemical reactions is the formation of specialized microcompartments like carboxysomes, rather than membrane-bound organelles or nuclear envelopes.
