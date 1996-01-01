All of the following are used by bacteria to attach to host cells except:
A
Flagella
B
Adhesins
C
Fimbriae
D
Capsules
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the role of bacterial structures in attachment to host cells. Bacteria use specific surface components to adhere to host tissues, which is crucial for colonization and infection.
Step 2: Review the functions of each listed structure: Adhesins are molecules that specifically bind to host cell receptors; Fimbriae (or pili) are hair-like appendages that facilitate attachment; Capsules are polysaccharide layers that can help in adherence and protection.
Step 3: Consider the function of flagella. Flagella primarily provide motility, allowing bacteria to move toward favorable environments, but they are not primarily involved in attachment to host cells.
Step 4: Compare the roles and identify which structure does not contribute to attachment. Since flagella are mainly for movement, they are the exception among the options given.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is flagella because it is not used by bacteria to attach to host cells, unlike adhesins, fimbriae, and capsules.
Watch next
Master Members of the Bacterial World with a bite sized video explanation from Jason