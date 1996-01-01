Which of the following statements is true about organisms in the domain Bacteria?
A
They are classified as eukaryotes.
B
Their DNA is enclosed within a membrane-bound nucleus.
C
They have a peptidoglycan-containing cell wall.
D
They reproduce primarily by mitosis.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the classification of organisms in the domain Bacteria. Bacteria are prokaryotes, meaning they lack a membrane-bound nucleus and other membrane-bound organelles.
Step 2: Review the structure of bacterial cells, focusing on their cell wall composition. Bacterial cell walls typically contain peptidoglycan, a polymer that provides structural strength.
Step 3: Compare the reproduction methods of bacteria with eukaryotes. Bacteria reproduce primarily by binary fission, not mitosis, which is a process specific to eukaryotic cells.
Step 4: Analyze the given statements: 'They are classified as eukaryotes' is false because bacteria are prokaryotes; 'Their DNA is enclosed within a membrane-bound nucleus' is false because bacteria lack a nucleus; 'They have a peptidoglycan-containing cell wall' is true; 'They reproduce primarily by mitosis' is false because bacteria reproduce by binary fission.
Step 5: Conclude that the true statement about organisms in the domain Bacteria is that they have a peptidoglycan-containing cell wall.
Watch next
Master Members of the Bacterial World with a bite sized video explanation from Jason