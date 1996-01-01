Which of the following features differ between the domains Bacteria and Archaea?
A
Presence of a nucleus
B
Membrane lipid structure
C
Cell wall composition
D
Ribosomal RNA sequences
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the question is asking about features that differ between the domains Bacteria and Archaea, which are two major groups of prokaryotic organisms.
Step 2: Recall that both Bacteria and Archaea lack a nucleus, so the presence of a nucleus is not a distinguishing feature between them.
Step 3: Examine membrane lipid structure: Bacteria have membrane lipids with ester-linked fatty acids, while Archaea have ether-linked isoprenoid chains, which is a key difference.
Step 4: Consider cell wall composition: Bacterial cell walls typically contain peptidoglycan, whereas Archaeal cell walls do not contain peptidoglycan but have other unique polymers, making this a distinguishing feature.
Step 5: Look at ribosomal RNA sequences: The rRNA sequences of Archaea are distinct from those of Bacteria, which is used to classify them into separate domains.
Watch next
Master Members of the Bacterial World with a bite sized video explanation from Jason