The chemoheterotroph Proteus vulgaris is a rod-shaped bacterium classified with _____.
A
the Actinobacteria
B
the Cyanobacteria
C
the Gammaproteobacteria
D
the Spirochetes
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the classification hierarchy of bacteria, which includes domain, phylum, class, order, family, genus, and species.
Recognize that Proteus vulgaris is a rod-shaped bacterium known for its role in human infections and is classified within the Proteobacteria phylum.
Recall that Proteobacteria is divided into several classes, including Alphaproteobacteria, Betaproteobacteria, Gammaproteobacteria, Deltaproteobacteria, and Epsilonproteobacteria.
Identify that Proteus vulgaris belongs specifically to the Gammaproteobacteria class, which includes many medically important bacteria.
Eliminate other options: Actinobacteria are Gram-positive with high G+C content, Cyanobacteria are photosynthetic, and Spirochetes are spiral-shaped bacteria, none of which match the characteristics of Proteus vulgaris.
