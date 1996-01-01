Which characteristic demonstrates that Lactobacillus acidophilus belongs to the kingdom Eubacteria?
A
It possesses peptidoglycan in its cell wall.
B
It contains membrane-bound organelles.
C
It reproduces by budding.
D
It has a single, linear chromosome.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the classification criteria for the kingdom Eubacteria, which includes characteristics such as cell wall composition, genetic material, and cellular structures.
Recall that Eubacteria are prokaryotic organisms, meaning they lack membrane-bound organelles like a nucleus or mitochondria.
Identify that a key feature of Eubacteria is the presence of peptidoglycan in their cell walls, which provides structural support and shape.
Compare the options given: membrane-bound organelles are absent in Eubacteria, reproduction by budding is not typical for this group, and Eubacteria usually have a single, circular chromosome rather than a linear one.
Conclude that the characteristic demonstrating Lactobacillus acidophilus belongs to Eubacteria is the presence of peptidoglycan in its cell wall.
