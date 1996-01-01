Which of the following is a common type of bacteria found in a healthy human gut microbiome?
A
Bacteroides
B
Staphylococcus aureus
C
Mycobacterium tuberculosis
D
Vibrio cholerae
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of the human gut microbiome, which is the community of microorganisms living in the digestive tracts of humans, playing a crucial role in digestion, immunity, and overall health.
Recognize that a healthy gut microbiome is typically dominated by certain beneficial bacteria that aid in breaking down food and maintaining gut health.
Review the options given: Bacteroides, Staphylococcus aureus, Mycobacterium tuberculosis, and Vibrio cholerae, and consider their typical habitats and roles.
Recall that Bacteroides is a genus of bacteria commonly found in the human gut and is known for its beneficial role in digestion and maintaining gut balance.
Note that Staphylococcus aureus, Mycobacterium tuberculosis, and Vibrio cholerae are generally associated with infections and diseases rather than being common, healthy gut residents.
