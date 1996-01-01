Bacterial cells could have any of the following appendages except:
A
Pili
B
Cilia
C
Fimbriae
D
Flagella
Step 1: Understand the types of bacterial appendages. Bacterial cells commonly have structures such as pili, fimbriae, and flagella, which serve various functions like attachment, motility, and conjugation.
Step 2: Define each appendage: Pili are hair-like structures used for DNA transfer; fimbriae are shorter, bristle-like fibers used for attachment to surfaces; flagella are long, whip-like structures used for movement.
Step 3: Recognize that cilia are hair-like structures found on eukaryotic cells, not bacterial cells. They are involved in movement or moving substances along the cell surface in eukaryotes.
Step 4: Compare the options given and identify that cilia do not occur in bacteria, making them the exception among the listed appendages.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is 'Cilia' because bacterial cells do not possess cilia as appendages.
