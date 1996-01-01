Understand that the term 'prions' is related to infectious agents that are distinct from viruses and bacteria.
Recall that prions are unique because they are infectious proteins without nucleic acids (DNA or RNA).
Analyze the options given: 'Pathogenic ribonucleic agents' suggests RNA-based agents, which prions are not; 'Prokaryotic infection units' implies bacterial origin, which is incorrect; 'Primitive viral organisms' suggests viruses, which prions are not.
Recognize that 'Proteinaceous infectious particles' accurately describes prions, as they are infectious particles composed solely of protein.
Conclude that the term 'prions' is derived from the phrase 'Proteinaceous infectious particles' because it highlights their protein-based infectious nature.
Watch next
Master Acellular Infectious Agents: Viruses, Viroids & Prions with a bite sized video explanation from Jason