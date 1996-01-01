Which of the following statements correctly describes the effect of the normal resident biota on host defenses?
A
Normal resident biota compete with pathogens for nutrients and space, helping to prevent infection.
B
Normal resident biota always weaken the host's immune system, increasing susceptibility to disease.
C
Normal resident biota have no impact on the host's defenses against pathogens.
D
Normal resident biota directly cause disease in healthy individuals by producing toxins.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the role of normal resident biota (also called normal flora) in the human body. These microorganisms live on and inside the host without causing disease under normal conditions.
Step 2: Recognize that normal resident biota contribute to host defenses primarily by competing with potential pathogens for nutrients and space, which limits the ability of harmful microbes to establish infections.
Step 3: Consider that normal biota can also produce substances that inhibit or kill pathogens, and they help stimulate the host's immune system, enhancing its readiness to fight infections.
Step 4: Evaluate the incorrect options: normal biota do not always weaken the immune system; they do have an impact on host defenses; and they do not typically cause disease in healthy individuals by producing toxins.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct description is that normal resident biota compete with pathogens for nutrients and space, thereby helping to prevent infection.
