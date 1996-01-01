A drug that inhibits mitosis, such as griseofulvin, would be more effective against which of the following organisms?
A
Bacteria
B
Fungi
C
Viruses
D
Protozoa
Step 1: Understand the mechanism of the drug griseofulvin, which inhibits mitosis by interfering with microtubule function during cell division.
Step 2: Recall that mitosis is a process of eukaryotic cell division, involving the separation of chromosomes into two daughter cells.
Step 3: Identify which organisms undergo mitosis: fungi and protozoa are eukaryotes and perform mitosis, while bacteria (prokaryotes) divide by binary fission, and viruses do not undergo cell division as they replicate inside host cells.
Step 4: Recognize that griseofulvin targets fungal cells specifically by disrupting their mitotic spindle, making fungi more susceptible to this drug.
Step 5: Conclude that since fungi undergo mitosis and are affected by microtubule inhibitors, griseofulvin would be more effective against fungi compared to bacteria, viruses, or protozoa.
