Which term best describes an organism whose cells do not have an enclosed nucleus, such as bacteria?
A
Eukaryote
B
Archaea
C
Prokaryote
D
Virus
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key characteristic of the organism described: its cells do not have an enclosed nucleus.
Recall that organisms with cells lacking a true nucleus are classified as prokaryotes, which include bacteria and archaea.
Differentiate between the options: 'Eukaryote' refers to organisms with cells that have a true nucleus; 'Archaea' is a domain of prokaryotes but more specific than the general term; 'Virus' is not a cellular organism and lacks cellular structure.
Identify that the best general term for organisms like bacteria, which lack a nucleus, is 'Prokaryote'.
Conclude that 'Prokaryote' is the correct term to describe organisms whose cells do not have an enclosed nucleus.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Bacteria with a bite sized video explanation from Jason