Which cell structures does Neisseria gonorrhoeae primarily use to attach to and enter host epithelial cells?
A
Pili (fimbriae)
B
Endospores
C
Flagella
D
Capsule
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that Neisseria gonorrhoeae is a bacterial pathogen that infects mucosal surfaces, such as the epithelial cells of the human urogenital tract.
Recall that bacterial attachment to host cells is often mediated by specialized surface structures that allow adherence to host tissues, which is a critical first step in infection.
Identify the common bacterial surface structures involved in attachment: pili (fimbriae), capsules, flagella, and endospores. Each has distinct functions: pili are hair-like appendages used for attachment; capsules protect against immune responses; flagella are for motility; endospores are for survival under harsh conditions.
Recognize that Neisseria gonorrhoeae primarily uses pili (fimbriae) to attach to host epithelial cells, facilitating colonization and entry into the host tissue.
Conclude that among the options given, pili (fimbriae) are the correct structures responsible for attachment and entry of Neisseria gonorrhoeae into host epithelial cells.
