Antibiotics that target cell wall synthesis ultimately cause bacterial cell death as a result of which of the following?
A
interference with metabolic pathways
B
osmotic lysis due to weakened cell wall integrity
C
disruption of DNA replication
D
inhibition of protein synthesis
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of the bacterial cell wall: It provides structural support and protects the cell from osmotic pressure differences between the inside and outside of the cell.
Recognize that antibiotics targeting cell wall synthesis inhibit the formation of peptidoglycan, a key component of the bacterial cell wall, weakening its structure.
Analyze the consequence of a weakened cell wall: Without a strong cell wall, the bacterial cell cannot withstand osmotic pressure, leading to water influx and swelling.
Identify that this swelling causes the cell to burst, a process known as osmotic lysis, which ultimately results in bacterial cell death.
Differentiate this mechanism from other options such as interference with metabolic pathways, disruption of DNA replication, or inhibition of protein synthesis, which are unrelated to cell wall-targeting antibiotics.
