Which of the following groups are all considered types of microbes studied in microbiology?
A
Viruses, insects, and protozoa
B
Bacteria, viruses, and fungi
C
Fungi, algae, and mammals
D
Plants, animals, and bacteria
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of microbes. Microbes, or microorganisms, are tiny living organisms that are usually too small to be seen with the naked eye. They include bacteria, viruses, fungi, protozoa, and some algae.
Step 2: Identify which groups in the options consist entirely of microbes. For example, bacteria, viruses, and fungi are all microorganisms studied in microbiology.
Step 3: Recognize that insects, mammals, plants, and animals are not microbes because they are multicellular organisms visible to the naked eye and studied in other biological fields.
Step 4: Eliminate options that include non-microbial groups such as insects, mammals, plants, and animals.
Step 5: Conclude that the group containing only bacteria, viruses, and fungi is the correct answer because all these are types of microbes studied in microbiology.
