Helminthic diseases are usually transmitted to humans by which of the following routes?
A
Contact with infected blood through transfusion
B
Ingestion of contaminated food or water
C
Direct inhalation of airborne spores
D
Bite of infected mosquitoes
Step 1: Understand the nature of helminthic diseases. Helminths are parasitic worms that typically infect the gastrointestinal tract or other tissues in humans.
Step 2: Consider the common transmission routes for helminths. Since many helminths live in the intestines, they often spread through ingestion of their eggs or larvae.
Step 3: Evaluate each option: Contact with infected blood through transfusion is more typical for blood-borne pathogens, not helminths; direct inhalation of airborne spores relates to fungal infections; bite of infected mosquitoes is common for vector-borne diseases like malaria.
Step 4: Recognize that ingestion of contaminated food or water is the primary route for many helminth infections, as eggs or larvae are often present in contaminated sources.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct transmission route for helminthic diseases is ingestion of contaminated food or water, which allows the parasites to enter the human body and develop.
