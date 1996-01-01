Which of the following is required by viruses in order to reproduce?
A
A host cell
B
Nutrient-rich agar plates
C
Direct sunlight
D
Free-living in the environment
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that viruses are obligate intracellular parasites, meaning they cannot reproduce on their own and must infect a living host cell to replicate.
Recognize that unlike bacteria or other microorganisms, viruses lack the cellular machinery (such as ribosomes) necessary for protein synthesis and energy production.
Identify that nutrient-rich agar plates and direct sunlight are not sufficient for viral reproduction because viruses do not metabolize nutrients or perform photosynthesis.
Note that free-living in the environment does not support viral reproduction since viruses require the metabolic processes of a host cell to replicate their genetic material and assemble new virus particles.
Conclude that the essential requirement for viral reproduction is a host cell, which provides the necessary machinery and environment for the virus to replicate.
