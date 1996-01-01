Which of the following best describes a difference between viruses and cells?
A
Viruses reproduce by binary fission, while cells reproduce only inside host cells.
B
Viruses can carry out independent metabolism, while cells cannot.
C
Viruses lack cellular structures such as ribosomes, while cells possess them.
D
Viruses contain both DNA and RNA simultaneously, while cells contain only one type of nucleic acid.
Verified step by step guidance
Step 1: Understand the basic structural and functional differences between viruses and cells. Cells are the fundamental units of life, capable of independent metabolism and reproduction, while viruses are acellular entities that require a host cell to replicate.
Step 2: Analyze the first option: 'Viruses reproduce by binary fission, while cells reproduce only inside host cells.' Recall that binary fission is a method of asexual reproduction used by cells, not viruses. Viruses replicate only inside host cells, so this statement is incorrect.
Step 3: Analyze the second option: 'Viruses can carry out independent metabolism, while cells cannot.' Consider that cells have metabolic pathways and can generate energy independently, whereas viruses lack metabolic machinery and depend entirely on host cells for energy and replication. This statement is false.
Step 4: Analyze the third option: 'Viruses lack cellular structures such as ribosomes, while cells possess them.' Recognize that ribosomes are essential for protein synthesis and are present in all cells. Viruses do not have ribosomes and rely on the host's ribosomes to produce proteins. This statement correctly highlights a key difference.
Step 5: Analyze the fourth option: 'Viruses contain both DNA and RNA simultaneously, while cells contain only one type of nucleic acid.' Recall that cells contain both DNA and RNA, with DNA as the genetic material and RNA involved in protein synthesis. Viruses contain either DNA or RNA, but not both at the same time. This statement is incorrect.
